Data Center UPS Market – Segmentation and Growth Opportunities to 2026

North America data center UPS market is poised to witness prominent growth owing to strong presence of data center facilities across the region. Tech companies in North America are actively adopting cutting technologies like IoT and AI which generates huge amounts of data. Implementation of strict government mandates for reducing carbon footprint and energy consumption has influenced the adoption of efficient power management devices across data centers. Moreover, a report from Cisco Systems projects that the region would account around 39% of hyperscale data centers by 2021.

Surging number of data centers across the world and huge demand for instant power backup in data centers is creating growth avenues for data center UPS market. Rapid digitalization across various industry terrains is generating massive amounts of data, thereby fueling the establishment of new data centers, which, in turn, will induce the need to install more UPS.

Additionally, rising occurrences of power surges in data centers, which might lead to equipment damage has compelled the deployment of UPS to maintain uninterrupted power supply. Data center UPS market share is expected to be around $5 billion by 2026.

Rapid advancements in IT & telecom sector has resulted in massive data generation, which, in turn, is increasing the demand for data center facilities. Massive requirement for data centers has augmented the installation of more UPS systems. Companies operating in IT & telecom sector are looking to install energy-efficient solutions for reducing operating costs and decreasing power consumption. Furthermore, inflated investments in the development of telecom infrastructure along with the intense need to manage colossal amounts of data is spurring data center UPS market demand.

Data center UPS industry is experiencing massive demand from medium size data centers. Medium size data centers have found wide-ranging usage in government organizations, hospitals, universities, cable handling stations, and commercial organizations. Medium data centers are fast, easy to configure and deploy, which is leading market players to establish these data centers. For example, in 2019, EdgeMicro instituted micro data centers in North Carolina, Tampa Bay, and Texas. Medium data centers require UPS systems to manage power and decrease equipment failures, which is likely to escalate data center UPS market size.

Online UPS systems are also becoming mainstream owing to their effective power protection offering to network components. These systems regulate frequency & voltage, power conditioning, and zero-time transfer to batteries during power breakdowns. They offer isolation between the mains supply and load, eliminating input disturbances like brownouts, spikes, and blackouts during power conversion. Given to these features, it is evident that the online data center UPS market would account for a noteworthy share in global industry.

Currently, Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric, ABB Ltd. and Delta Electronics are the key market contenders functioning in the global data center UPS market. These firms are focusing on developing secure and reliable solutions for the efficient operation of UPS systems. Taking 2017 for instance, ABB launched ABB Ability which offers automation and management solutions extensively for data centers in tandem with Intel DCM. Such advancements could act as an essential driver shaping the worldwide market.

