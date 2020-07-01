Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market 2020 | Size and Forecast Research 2025 With Covid-19 Impact Analysis And Top Performing Players (ANSYS, CD-adapco, Mentor Graphics, EXA, Dassault Systèmes, COMSOL & More)

This report studies the global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

CFD is a software application that helps end-users analyze the flow, turbulence, and pressure distribution of liquids and gases, and their interaction with structures. It also helps in predicting fluid flow, mass transfer, chemical reactions, and related phenomena. CFD uses high-speed computers, and various numerical methods and solvers to simulate the flow of fluids (gases and liquids). Simulation refers to the digital prototype of the real-world scenario. This helps detect errors in design before proceeding to production. CFD finds wide ranging applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and energy. CFDs are used to design fuel systems, engine core compartments, cockpit and cabin ventilation, missiles, submarines, and evaluate aerodynamics in the aerospace and defense industry. This report considers the revenue generated from the offerings of CFD services and products.

ANSYS dominated the market, with accounted for 42.64% of the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) sales market share in 2016. Mentor Graphics, CD-adapco are the key players and accounted for 6.16%, 7.86% respectively of the overall Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in USA and Europe. It has unshakable status in this field.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

In 2017, the global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

ANSYS

CD-adapco

Mentor Graphics

EXA

Dassault Systèmes

COMSOL

Altair Engineering

Autodesk

NUMECA International

Convergent Science

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

PERSONAL

COMMERICAL

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense Industry

Automotive Industry

Electrical and Electronics Industry

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Manufacturers

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

1.1 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Overview

1.1.1 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market by Type

1.3.1 PERSONAL

1.3.2 COMMERICAL

1.4 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Aerospace & Defense Industry

1.4.2 Automotive Industry

1.4.3 Electrical and Electronics Industry

1.4.4 Others

Chapter Two: Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 ANSYS

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

Continued….

