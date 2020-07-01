Cold Chain Market – Global Industry Outlook, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2025

This report studies the global Cold Chain market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cold Chain market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
AmeriCold Logistics
Nichirei Logistics Group
Lineage Logistics
OOCL Logistics
Burris Logistics
VersaCold Logistics Services
JWD Group
Swire Group
Preferred Freezer Services
Swift Transportation
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
XPO Logistics
CWT Limited
Kloosterboer
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
DHL
SCG Logistics
X2 Group
AIT
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
Best Cold Chain Co.
A.B. Oxford Cold Storage
Interstate Cold Storage
Assa Abloy
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Chase Doors
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Refrigerated Storage
Cold Chain Logistics
Market segment by Application, Cold Chain can be split into
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Cold Chain in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cold Chain are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Cold Chain Manufacturers
Cold Chain Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Cold Chain Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company\’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Cold Chain market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Cold Chain
1.1 Cold Chain Market Overview
1.1.1 Cold Chain Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cold Chain Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Cold Chain Market by Type
1.3.1 Refrigerated Storage
1.3.2 Cold Chain Logistics
1.4 Cold Chain Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Food and Beverages
1.4.2 Healthcare
1.4.3 Others
Chapter Two: Global Cold Chain Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Cold Chain Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 AmeriCold Logistics
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Cold Chain Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Nichirei Logistics Group
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Cold Chain Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Lineage Logistics
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Cold Chain Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 OOCL Logistics
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Prod
Continued….
