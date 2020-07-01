Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Sales Research, Key Players, Industry Overview, Supply And Consumption Demand Analysis By 2025

In 2017, the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.7% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

M2M technology enables the communication of data and information between electronic devices. In cellular M2M connections, code-division multiple access (CDMA), 2G, 3G, and 4G-LTE networks are used to establish connections between electronic devices.

North Americas is the largest Cellular M2M Connections and Services consumption region, Asia-pacific is the fast growing region.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Amdocs

Digi International

Ericsson

Kore Wireless Group

PTC

Silver Spring Networks

Aeris Communications

Comarch

Huawei

Jasper Technologies

M2M Data

Multi-Tech Systems

Novatel Wireless

Numerex

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2G

3G

4G

Market segment by Application, split into

Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Cellular M2M Connections and Services in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cellular M2M Connections and Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Cellular M2M Connections and Services Manufacturers

Cellular M2M Connections and Services Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Cellular M2M Connections and Services Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Cellular M2M Connections and Services market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

