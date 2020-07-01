BFSI IT Market 2020: Analysis Of The Industry By Size, Share, Consumption, Demand, Growth, Revenues, Key Companies, Types, Applications And Forecasts Until 2025

This report studies the global BFSI IT market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global BFSI IT market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) is an industry term for companies that provide a range of such financial products/services such as universal banks. BFSI comprises commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, cooperatives, pensions funds, mutual funds and other smaller financial entities.

The BFSI vertical is one of the major targets for cyber criminals, considering the sensitive information it holds. The vertical collects vital data including customers’ financial and other personal information and employee information. Therefore, the BFSI vertical is always on the radar of cyber security product and service vendors. With the advancements in cyber-attacks, the BFSI organizations face significant challenges to safeguard their databases from internal and external hackers. This is a major factor that contributes to the high adoption of cyber-security solutions in the BFSI vertical. This vertical is always improving its processing and transaction technologies.

Also, the vertical continues to introduce new and improved financial products and services to improve its business operations. Cybercriminals are attracted toward this vertical to grab sensitive customer information. The stringent government regulations are another major factor that drives the adoption of cyber security solutions in the BFSI vertical.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is expected to penetrate further into the BFSI sector in coming years, with an objective to enhance customer experience and aid their operational processes. Automating operational processes by implementing the AI technology is likely to reduce the operational costs and speed up the banking operations.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017, while APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global BFSI IT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

Micro Focus

SAP

Cognizant

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ECM

CRM

HCM

ERP

Artificial Intelligence

Business Intelligence

Unified Communications

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial Banks

Insurance Companies

Non-Banking Financial Companies

Cooperatives

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of BFSI IT in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of BFSI IT are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

BFSI IT Manufacturers

BFSI IT Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

BFSI IT Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the BFSI IT market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

