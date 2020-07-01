Air freshener market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period / USD 14.2 Billion by the end of 2024

Recent report published by research nester titled “Air Freshener Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024″ delivers detailed overview of the global air freshener market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application, by packaging material and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global air freshener market is segmented into product type such as spray, electric air fresheners, gel air fresheners, candle air freshener and others (Liquid air fresheners, solid air fresheners, crystal bead air fresher). Among these segments, spray air fresheners segment is expected to occupy top position in overall air freshener market during the forecast period.

The market of spray air freshener is growing due to the increasing popularity among residential users. Further, demand for spray air freshener in developing countries such as India and others is expected to increase over the forecast period due to rising affluent middle class population across the globe.

Increasing Affluence of Middle Class Population in Developing Nations

Middle class population of various developed and developing countries such as U.S., Canada, China, India and others are adopting air freshener owing to the growing importance of aromatherapy. Moreover, rising disposable income and rapid urbanization is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global air freshener market.

Growing Consumer Preference for Natural Fragrances

Rising consumer preferences for air fresheners with natural fragrances is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market. Moreover, innovations and expansion of natural fragranced air freshener product portfolio by various companies is also anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market.

Although, lack of product awareness and economic fluctuations in developed markets such as Europe are some of the factors is likely to dampen the growth of air freshener market during the forecast period.

Global air freshener market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the global air freshener market is expected to garner USD 14.2 Billion by the end of 2024. The global demand for air freshener is increasing due to the rising concern for indoor air quality. Further, rising disposable income among middle class is expected to spur the growth of the global air freshener market over the forecast period.

Europe grabbed the largest percentage in overall air freshener market in 2016. Factors such as high standard of living and high disposable income are predicted to trigger the growth of air freshener market in the Europe region. Asia Pacific is projected to witness highest CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Burgeoning population, rising disposable income and untapped potential of air freshener in Asia-Pacific market is the major reason which is driving the demand for air freshener in Asia-Pacific region. In Asia-Pacific region, Japan, China, South Korea and India are the major countries which are creating a huge demand for the air freshener. Factors such as rising affluence among middle class population are boosting the demand for air freshener market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global air freshener market which includes company profiling of Procter & Gamble Co., S.C. Johnson & Son, Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej Industries Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Farcent Enterprise, HandStands, Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Blue Magic and Church & Dwight Co. Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments.

On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Global air freshener market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

