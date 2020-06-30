Wireless Charging ICs Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on Wireless Charging ICs Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Wireless Charging ICs market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global Wireless Charging ICs Market was valued at USD 3.47 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 19.11 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.40% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report on the Wireless Charging ICs market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

NXP Semiconductors

Vishay Intertechnology

Broadcom Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

On Semiconductor

Analog Devices

MediaTek

Qualcomm

Texas Instruments

ROHM Semiconductor