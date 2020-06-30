UV Absorbers Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on UV Absorbers Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘UV Absorbers market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global UV absorbers market was valued at USD 690.3 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1308.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2025.

The research report on the UV Absorbers market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Songwon

Clariant

Solvay

BASF SE

Adeka Corporation

Addivant

Milliken Chemical

3V Sigma Spa

Everlight Chemical Industrial Co.

Sabo Spa

Mayzo