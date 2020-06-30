Research Nester released a report titled “Surgical Sutures Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”which delivers detailed overview of the global surgical sutures market in terms of market segmentation by product, by material, by application, by distribution channel, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Surgical sutures are wound closure products used for stitching the skin tissues together after a surgical procedure. The market for surgical sutures recorded a value of USD 3,498.82 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.75% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2027. The market is segmented by product, by material, by application, by distribution channel, by end user and by region, out of which, the product segment is further bifurcated into absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. Based on product, the absorbable sutures segment is anticipated to hold the leading share in the market on account of rising demand for absorbable sutures as compared to non-absorbable sutures owing to the faster healing and reduced marks observed in the case of these sutures.

Instant Download Full Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2199

The global surgical sutures market is segmented by regions into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is estimated to hold the leading share in the market on account of rising investments by government and private organizations for the development of advanced medical technologies. Surgical sutures market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a high rate as a result of growing availability of advanced healthcare in the region.

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures to Raise the Demand for Surgical Sutures

The rising surgical procedures in hospitals and other healthcare facilities that require the use of sutures is estimated to be a major growth driver for the market. In order to improve the methods of surgery, innovative technologies are being used, especially in countries including the U.S., Germany, U.K., Canada and Japan. These increase the scope of development of better surgical sutures that are convenient for both the surgeon and the patient. However, the lack of advancements in surgical sutures and the growing availability of substitute products such as surgical staplers are some factors predicted to restrict the growth of surgical sutures market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global surgical sutures market which includes company profiling of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic Inc. (NYSE: MDT), Conmed Corporation (NASDAQ: CNMD), DemeTECH Corporation, MANI, Inc. (TYO: 7730), Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) and Dolphin Sutures.

Instant Download Full Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-2199

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global surgical sutures market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

About Research Nester:

Research Nester is a one-stop service provider with a client base in more than 50 countries, leading in strategic market research and consulting with an unbiased and unparalleled approach towards helping global industrial players, conglomerates and executives for their future investment while avoiding forthcoming uncertainties. With an out-of-the-box mindset to produce statistical and analytical market research reports, we provide strategic consulting so that our clients can make wise business decisions with clarity while strategizing and planning for their forthcoming needs and succeed in achieving their future endeavors. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1 646 586 9123

U.K. Phone: +44 203 608 5919