Research Nester released a report titled “RNAi Technology Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global RNAi technology market in terms of market segmentation by therapy area, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

According to the National Cancer Institute, it was estimated that in 2018, around 1,735,350 new cases of cancer would be diagnosed in the United States, out of which, 609,640 people were estimated to die from the disease.

The market for RNAi interference technology is estimated to observe a significant CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. RNAi technology, when used in therapeutics, inhibits the expression of genes that are responsible for certain diseases including cancer and hepatitis. The market is segmented by therapy area, by application and by region, out of which, the therapy area segment is further divided into cancer, liver disorders, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, autoimmune disorders and others. On the basis of therapy area, the cancer segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period as a result of rising demand for better diagnostic as well as therapeutic techniques for the treatment of cancer.

The market in North America is anticipated to hold the leading share in RNAi interference or RNAi technology market on the back of growing incidences of diseases such as cancer and liver disorders. The presence of leading market players in the region, especially in the United States, results in the development of advanced techniques which is estimated to further raise the market growth. The market in Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period on account of rising awareness among people about the risks associated with various disorders.

Preference of RNAi Technology over Chemotherapy to Drive the Market Growth

Conventional cancer treatment methods such as chemotherapy are being replaced by the advanced therapeutics, for instance, RNA interference technology. RNAi technology provides a targeted approach to therapy which, unlike conventional therapies, does not harm the normal cells and impacts only the cancerous cells which is estimated to boost the market growth. However, the stringent government policies and regulations for the approval of the therapies is estimated to hinder the market growth in future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global RNAi technology market which includes company profiling of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS), Benitec Biopharma (ASX: BLT), Calando, Silence Therapeutics (LON: SLN) and Gotham Therapeutics.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global RNAi technology market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

