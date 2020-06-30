Power Discrete and Modules Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on Power Discrete and Modules Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Power Discrete and Modules market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global Power Discrete and Modules Market was valued at USD 20.12 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 34.84 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report on the Power Discrete and Modules market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

Texas Instruments (US)

On Semiconductor (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Fuji Electric (Japan)

Renesas Electronics (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors (The Netherland)

Vishay Intertechnology (US)

Maxim Integrated Products (US)

SEMIKRON (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Hitachi (Japan)

Analog Devices (US)

ROHM Semiconductor (Japan)

Microsemi (US)

Littelfuse (US)

Microchip Technology (US)