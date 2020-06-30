Performance Additives Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on Performance Additives Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Performance Additives market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global performance additives market was valued at USD 70.22 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 138.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Arkema SA

Evonik

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

DOW Chemical Company

Clariant

Altana

Huntsman

Cytec Solvay

Lanxess AG