Perforating Gun Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

Global Perforating Gun Market was valued at USD 732.42 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1014.83 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.69% from 2017 to 2025.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Dynaenergetics

Yellow Jacket Oil Tool

Core Laboratories

Zao Ntf Perfotech

Fhe USA

Oiltech Service

Baker Hughes

Weatherford

National Oilwell Varco

Hunting PLC

Promperforator

Shaanxi Fype Rigid Machinery