Significant growth in population and rapid shift towards urban areas raises demand for quality water.

Water levels are being depleted in various urban areas across the world.

Online water quality monitoring system industry faces some limitations related to Low levels of awareness among the rural people and high installation cost.

Research Nester has released its global report on the Online Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market, which delivers a detailed overview in terms of market segmentation by type, wireless sensors, application and by region.

The in-depth analysis encompasses industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global online water quality monitoring systems market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over 2020-2027, owing to a significant growth in population globally and rapid shift towards urban areas in search of employment by huge sections of population, raising demand for quality water across various regions of the world. Additionally, use of pesticides and fertilizers in agriculture to increase the productivity, industrialization of various urban areas and lack of adequate law enforcement measures have led to growing water pollution faced by several regions. Solutions are being taken up by governments in order to provide access to good quality drinking water to the global population.

Market Forces

Market growth is driven by various factors such as increasing urbanization leading to huge levels of water being drawn from various sources including ground water, depleting water levels in various urban areas across the world. Moreover, rising discharge of environmental effluents into water bodies and the air has affected the health of the population across several regions of the world. Therefore, governments have been taking steps to mitigate the damage by taking up treatment of all forms of water such as sewage or waste water across various regions.

However, the online water quality monitoring system industry is faced with some limitations such as low levels of awareness among the rural sections of the population in several regions and the high installation cost.

Segmentation

The global online water quality monitoring systems market consists of three segments which are segmented by type: wireless sensor and application. The residential sector forming part of application segment is predicted to observe a notable growth rate, owing to increasing demand from the residential population for quality water across all regions of the globe.

Key Players

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global online water quality monitoring systems market which includes company profiling forHACH Company, Xylem, Inc. (NYSE: XYL), S::can Messtechnik GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: TMO), Libelium, Tintometer GmbH, Kuntze Instruments, GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation (TYO: 7701) and RS Hydro Limited.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global online water quality monitoring systems market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

