Membrane Separation Technology Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

Global membrane separation technology market was valued at USD 18.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 34.79 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2017 to 2025.

Global membrane separation technology market was valued at USD 18.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 34.79 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.30% from 2017 to 2025.

The research report on the Membrane Separation Technology market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

DOW Chemical Company

Merck Millipore

Nitto Denko Corporation

Toray Industries

Pentair PLC

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Koch Membrane Systems

Axeon Water Technologies

3M Corporation

Pall Corporation

GE Water & Process Technologies

Corning

Hyflux

Lanxess AG