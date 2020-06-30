Matting Agents Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on Matting Agents Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Matting Agents market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global matting agents market was valued at USD 443.6million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 688.9million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Evonik

PPG Industries

Huntsman Corporation

Imerys Minerals

W.R. Grace

Toyobo

J.M. Huber Corporation

BYK Additives & Instruments

AkzoNobel

Arkema

Lubrizol