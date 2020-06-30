LED Materials Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on LED Materials Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘LED Materials market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global LED materials market was valued at USD 7.74 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.95 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025.

The research report on the LED Materials market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Epistar Corporation

Cree

AkzoNobel N.V.

Hitachi Metals

MTI Corporation

Koninjklike Philips N.V.

Osram Licht AG

Sumitomo Electric Industries

II-VI Incorporated

Nichia Corporation

UBE Industries

Epigan NV

Addison Engineering

Soraa