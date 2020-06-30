Global Mobile VAS market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 10.24% during the forecast period, 2019-2027 / reach a contribution of USD 4.8 trillion by 2023

Research Nester has released a report titled “Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″ which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

GSM Association (GSMA) in one of its statistics stated that 67% of the global population or 5.1 billion people around the world subscribed to mobile services by the end of 2018 and 1 billion new subscribers have been added in the four years since 2013, representing an average annual growth rate of 5%. Moreover, it also anticipated that around 710 million people are expected to subscribe to mobile services over the next seven years from 2019. Furthermore, GSMA also stated that mobile technologies and services generated USD 3.9 trillion of economic value (4.6% of global GDP) in the year 2018 and is further anticipated to reach a contribution of USD 4.8 trillion by 2023, which is around 4.8% of the global GDP contribution.

The statistics portray the increasing penetration of smartphones and the rapid usage of mobile device amongst the users. Rising need for connectivity and portability and the ability of the devices to provide the user access to apps, read the news, surf the web, check e-mails on the go and have great social media interaction, coupled with the rising demand for faster telecommunication services and high rate of internet penetration, all of these factors are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the global mobile VAS market.

The global mobile VAS market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 10.24% during the forecast period, 2019-2027. The market is segmented by application into mobile browsing, location based services, entertainment services, mobile texting and others. Among these segments, entertainment services segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of the rising global digital gaming market, which is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 16.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027) and entertainment services platform being a key source of revenue for the digital advertisement industry.

Geographically, the global mobile VAS market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Europe is anticipated to hold largest market share owing to increasing mobile data usage and rise in the consumer mobile engagement levels. GSMA in one of its statistics stated that Europe had a 4.5 score ranking on a scale of 0-10 in the global mobile engagement index (GMEI). Additionally, Finland and Sweden record global ranking of 3rd and 4th respectively.

However, concerns regarding restrictions in the utilization of value added services by users owing to data privacy is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global mobile VAS market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global mobile VAS market, which includes profiling of AT&T Inc. T, +0.38%, Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.78%, Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL, +0.56%, Blackberry Limited BB, +1.09%, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (krx:005930), Sprint Corporation S, +0.34%, Vodafone Idea Limited (nse:IDEA), Tech Mahindra Limited (nse:TECHM), ZTE Corporation (she:000063), OnMobile Global Limited (nse:ONMOBILE).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market – Global Demand Analysis& Opportunity Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall global mobile VAS snacks industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global mobile VAS market in the near future.

