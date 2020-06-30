Digital Utility Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on Digital Utility Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Digital Utility market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global Digital Utility Market was valued at USD 132.02 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 384.75 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.62% from 2017 to 2025.

Download Sample Copy of Digital Utility Market Report Study 2020-2027 @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=25061&utm_source=COD&utm_medium=007

The research report on the Digital Utility market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Accenture PLC

Cisco Systems

General Electric Company

Mircosoft Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Capgemini SA

Eaton Corporation PLC

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation