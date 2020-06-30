Award Management Software Market Size, Analysis, Trends and Segmented Data by Top Companies and Opportunities 2020-2027

New Jersey, United States,- The latest research study on Award Management Software Market Added by Verified Market Research, offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on myriad regions across the geographical landscape of the ‘Award Management Software market’. The report also expands on comprehensive details regarding the supply and demand analysis, participation by major industry players and market share growth statistics of the business sphere.

Global Award Management Software Market was valued at USD 509.83 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 998.22 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The research report on the Award Management Software market provides a granular assessment of this business vertical and includes information concerning the market tendencies such as revenue estimations, current remuneration, market valuation, and market size over the estimated timeframe.

Major Players Covered in this Report are:

Award Force

Submittable

Eventsforce

Judgify

Submit.Com

Currinda

Blackbaud

Evalato

Wizehive