Rigid Industrial Packaging Market 2020-2027 Research and Current Scenario with Industry Top Players- Amcor plc, Coveris, Berry, ALPLA, Sonoco Products, DS Smith

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Rigid Industrial Packaging Market are:

Amcor plc, Coveris, Berry Global Inc., ALPLA, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., Plastipak Holdings Inc., Holmen Group, Mondi, Sirap Group, Tetra Pak International S.A., WestRock Company, RESILUX NV, Ardagh Group S.A., Consolidated Container Company, BALL CORPORATION, DS Smith, Georgia-Pacific among other domestic and global players.

On the basis of product type, the rigid industrial packaging market is segmented into drums, rigid IBCs, pails, bulk boxes, and others.

On the basis of material type, the rigid industrial packaging market is segmented into plastic, metal, paper & wood, and fibre.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into chemicals & solvents, oil & lubricants, agriculture & horticulture, automotive, building & construction, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & medical devices, and others.

Based on regions, the Rigid Industrial Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Rigid industrial packaging market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 38.41 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.30% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The variance in lifestyle models and emerging marketplaces will serve as the opportunity for market growth.

Burgeoning industrialization is apprehended to encourage the fullness of the rigid industrial packaging market. The escalating need for food and drinks such as spirituous and non-alcoholic liquors is stimulating the fullness, also the light-weight and expense competitiveness versus traditional merchandises accessible in the exchange such as metal drum, in enhancement to upheld substance augmentations, corrosion and collision resistance, and non-reactive properties with packaged materials. Certain determinants will help the market to grow. Some of the factors may act as the restraint for the market such as acute opposition from the flexible packaging industry and rigorous government ordinances.

