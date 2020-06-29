Recent Research Report On Global Foam Tapes Market – By Types, Application, Geography, Analysis, Competitors, Trends And Global Industry Forecast 2027

Foam Tapes Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like Foam Tapes Market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

Foam Tapes Market Forecast to 2027 – Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Others); Foam Type (Pe-Backed Foam Tape, Pu-Backed Foam Tape, Acrylic Based Foam Tape); Backing Material Type (Polyester and Polyether Urethane, Vinyl Nitrile, PVC Vinyl, PVC); Technology (Solvent Based, Water Based, Hot-Melt Based); End use industry (Automotive Building and Construction Electrical and Electronics Paper and Printing General Industrial Others) and Geography

Some of the key players influencing the Foam Tapes Market are

3M,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

HALCO,

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.,

Lamatek, Inc.

Lintec Corporation

Nitto Denko Corporation

Scapa Group Plc

Seal King Ind Co., Ltd.

Tesa Se

Damage caused to the environment because of the conventional tapes and escalating awareness about eco-friendly products to curb the damage caused is driving the foam tapes market growth. Massive use of foam tapes in bonding, mounting, holding, splicing and its wide applications in industries namely, automotive, construction, electronics and paper & printing industries, are also driving forces towards the development of the market. However, upsurge in the prices of acrylic and other raw materials obstructs the fruitful growth of the foam tapes market. Increasing research and development activities for the advancement in the properties of foam tapes will surely bolster the growth of the foam tapes market in the near future.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global foam tapes market is segmented on the basis of resin type, foam type, backing material type, technology, end use industry and geography. On the basis of resin type the market classify into acrylic, rubber, silicone and others. On the basis of foam type, the market is broken into pe-backed foam type, pu-backed foam type and acrylic based foam type. The market on the basis of backing material type is bifurcated into polyester & polyether urethane, vinyl nitrile, pvc vinyl and pvc. As per technology the market is segmented into solvent absed, water based and hot-melt based. On the basis of end use industry the market is classified into automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, paper & printing and others.

Foam Tapes Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market.

Types of Products, Applications and Global Foam Tapes Market Report Geographical Scope taken as the Main Parameter for Market Analysis.

Foam Tapes Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

