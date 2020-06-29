INTERVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGY AND PERIPHERAL VASCULAR DEVICES MARKET COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES AND WORLDWIDE DEMAND WITH TOP PLAYERS- W. L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC

Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market By Product (Angioplasty Balloons, Angioplasty Stents, Coronary stents, Peripheral stents, Angioplasty Catheters, Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filters, Plaque Modification Devices, Hemodynamic Flow Alteration Devices, Accessories), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis:

Global interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices is registering a healthy CAGR of 8.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing geriatric population and incidence of chronic illness.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market are Biosensors International Group, Ltd., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated., REX MEDICAL., ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL., Merit Medical Systems, Getinge AB., JOTEC GmbH, Cook, Bolton Medical, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health., Abbott., Boston Scientific Corporation, Q3 Medical Devices Limited., SCITECH, Present, Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Cordis revealed the complete release of its U.S. portfolio of Radial 360.The portfolio of Radial 360 provides a full variety of products to promote the transradial strategy to cardiology intervention methods. These advances in sheath and catheter technology will allow the company to boost the U.S. radial implementation so that they can enhance PCI achievement while reducing problems of bleeding. The launch represents the beginning of the worldwide rollout of its range of radial products.

In February 2017, Merit Medical Systems has revealed the acquisition of interventional cardiology products from Argon Medical Devices and Catheter Connections. Purchasing these items increases the Merit brand profile, enhances Merit’s global presence and promotes its goal of expanding the product distribution to our hospital customers globally, and plans to promote these products through our present interventional marketing authority in cardiology.

Market Definition: Global Interventional Cardiology and Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

Interventional cardiology is a cardiology subspecialty that uses intravascular catheter-based fluoroscopy techniques to heal coronary artery, tube and congenital heart disease. Its use is in diagnostic, medical and mechanical treatment, pre-and post-procedural monitoring of adolescent patients with acute and chronic types of cardiovascular disease capable of catheter-based treatment IC Balloon angioplasty, intracoronary stent introduction, kinetic athectomy, retrieval atherectomy, lateral coronary athectomy, drone valvuloplasty, lateral angioplasty.

Market Drivers

Increasing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic illness is driving the growth of the market

Trying to improve health infrastructure of developing nations is propelling the growth of the market

Advancement of minimally invasive methods is boosting the growth of the market

Technological innovations and awareness-raising of patients is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost of treatment is hampering the growth of the market

Strong authorization method for interventional cardiology and external pulmonary equipment is restricting the growth of the market.

Absence of hospital infrastructure is hindering the growth of the market

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global interventional cardiology & peripheral vascular devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

