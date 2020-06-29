Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market 2020: Classification, Application & Specification, Industry Overview, Top Key Regions Analysis and Profiles Overview 2025

In recent years, the global X-ray inspection systems are witnessing a rapid growth. The growth is driven by adoption of technology in the food and pharmaceutical industry, aviation sector and demand for technically advanced systems are driving the market.

In 2017, the global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the X-ray Inspection Systems Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nikon Metrology

Nordson DAGE

YXLON

VJ Group

3DX-RAY

Smiths Detection

Mettler-Toledo International

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Film-Based Technique

Digital Imaging Technique

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace

Automotive

Power

Infrastructure

Government

Manufacturing

Food

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the X-ray Inspection Systems Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of X-ray Inspection Systems Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Film-Based Technique

1.4.3 Digital Imaging Technique

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Power

1.5.5 Infrastructure

1.5.6 Government

1.5.7 Manufacturing

1.5.8 Food

1.5.9 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size

2.2 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Key Players in United States

5.3 United States X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Type

5.4 United States X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Key Players in China

7.3 China X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Type

7.4 China X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Key Players in India

10.3 India X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Type

10.4 India X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Nikon Metrology

12.1.1 Nikon Metrology Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Nikon Metrology Revenue in X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Nikon Metrology Recent Development

12.2 Nordson DAGE

12.2.1 Nordson DAGE Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Nordson DAGE Revenue in X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Nordson DAGE Recent Development

12.3 YXLON

12.3.1 YXLON Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Introduction

12.3.4 YXLON Revenue in X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 YXLON Recent Development

12.4 VJ Group

12.4.1 VJ Group Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Introduction

12.4.4 VJ Group Revenue in X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 VJ Group Recent Development

12.5 3DX-RAY

12.5.1 3DX-RAY Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Introduction

12.5.4 3DX-RAY Revenue in X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 3DX-RAY Recent Development

12.6 Smiths Detection

12.6.1 Smiths Detection Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Introduction

12.6.4 Smiths Detection Revenue in X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Smiths Detection Recent Development

12.7 Mettler-Toledo International

12.7.1 Mettler-Toledo International Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Mettler-Toledo International Revenue in X-ray Inspection Systems Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Mettler-Toledo International Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

