GLOBAL OPHTHALMIC PERIMETERS MARKET 2020 GROWTH FACTORS, TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT AND TRENDS BY MANUFACTURERS: HAAG-STREIT GROUP; CARL ZEISS AG; NIDEK CO., LTD.; HEIDELBERG ENGINEERING GMBH

Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market By Product (Static, Kinetic, Combination), Function (Single Function, Multifunction), End-Use (Hospital, Ophthalmic Clinic, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market

Global ophthalmic perimeters market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 354 million by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various government-related initiatives and programs regarding the availability of ophthalmic diseases and treatment technology.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ophthalmic perimeters market are HAAG-STREIT GROUP; Carl Zeiss AG; NIDEK CO., LTD.; Heidelberg Engineering GmbH; OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o.; TAKAGI SEIKO CO.,LTD.; Kowa Company, Ltd.; Metrovision; Konan Medical USA, Inc.; CENTERVUE S.P.A.; Elektron Technology plc.; MEDA Co., Ltd.; Medmont International Pty Ltd.; OCULUS, Inc. and US Ophthalmic among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global ophthalmic perimeters market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ophthalmic perimeters market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Ophthalmic perimeters are ophthalmology associated medical devices utilized for the detection and measurement of visual field in humans. This visual field is defined as the area around which stimuli presents the sensation of visualization or visual sight. These devices are utilized in the visual field test which can help in the detection of any visual disorders in humans, by testing the sensitivity of light especially in the extreme peripheries and blind spots.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Atlantic Street Capital announced that they had established “Advancing Eyecare Holdings” with the combination of their company portfolio of Lombart Instruments and Marco Ophthalmic Inc. The combined technological offerings and solutions will help in providing highly efficient and effective ophthalmic products

In October 2018, Konan Medical USA, Inc. announced the launch of “objectiveFIELD” at the “American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting” held in Chicago, United States from October 26-30, 2018. The device has been US FDA cleared for its effectiveness in assessment of visual field in humans in a non-contact application

Market Drivers

High prevalence of ophthalmic disorders is expected to boost the growth of the market

Greater innovations and advancements in the market resulting in various product launches will also enhance the market growth

Growing levels of geriatric population, with this category associated with high levels of ophthalmic disorders is expected to fuel the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Higher costs associated with these devices is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of skilled professionals and ophthalmologists for the proper operations and utilization of these devices is expected to hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market

By Product

Static

Kinetic

Combination

By Function

Single Function

Multifunction

By End-Use

Hospital

Ophthalmic Clinic

Others

