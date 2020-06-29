Global Lead Poisoning Treatment Market 2020 | Major Players are Akorn, Incorporated, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added concise research on the “Global Lead Poisoning Treatment Market” to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. All the data and statistics included in this Global Lead Poisoning Treatment Market report leading to actionable ideas, improved decision-making, and better mapping business strategies. This Global Lead Poisoning Treatment Market research report helps the clients understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the industry during the forecast period. This Global Lead Poisoning Treatment Market report provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. This Global Lead Poisoning Treatment Market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application.

Global lead poisoning treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing usage of lead containing food and cosmetic products, rising initiatives from healthcare professionals as well as from the government to protect patient from accidental lead poisoning, huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention and emergence of drugs used to treat complications such as cardiovascular disorders associated with lead, these are responsible for this market growth.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global lead poisoning treatment market are Akorn, Incorporated, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V, EmeraMed Limited, Bausch Health, Medesis Pharma, Meridian Bioscience, Inc, Imprimis Rx, Triveni Chemicals, CENTOGENE AG, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Recordati Rare Diseases, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited among others

Global Lead Poisoning Treatment Market By Sources (Old Paints, Drinking Water, Soil and Others), Drugs (Dimercaprol, Calcium Disodium Edate, Penicillamine and Others), Treatment (Medication and Preventive Care), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Lead Poisoning Treatment Market

Lead poisoning is a type of metal poisoning or toxicity that occurs when lead is deposited in the body for over long term exposure of lead. Even a small amount of lead can cause serious problems. Occupational exposures, such as welding, metal factories, mining areas are some of the common sources of lead exposure. Sign and Symptoms of lead poisoning include developmental delays, abdominal pain, neurological changes and irritability. It can be fatal at high levels.

According to the Public Health Institute, it was reported that the overall number of children with lead poisoning as of 1999-2010 in the US was 1.2 million or double what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported. Since 2000 the testing rates have declined, the number is likely to be even higher now.

Competitive Analysis:

Global lead poisoning treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lead poisoning treatment drug market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Emergence of drugs used to treat complications such as cardiovascular disorders associated with lead poisoning is boosting the market growth

Rising initiatives from healthcare professionals as well as from the government to protect the patient from accidental lead poisoning is accelerating the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is also enhancing the market growth

Growing advances in medical interventions is expected to catalyze the expansion of this market

Market Restraints

Fewer approvals of drugs from the regulatory authorities is also hindering the market growth

Lack of trained personnel and stringent safety regulations is another factor restricting the market growth

Lack of adequate knowledge among the under developed nations and improper health care infrastructure can also act as a major restraint for this market

Segmentation:

By Sources

Old Paints

Drinking Water

Soil

Others

By Drugs

Dimercaprol

Calcium Disodium Edate

Penicillamine

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Preventive Care

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Key Developments in the Market

In May 2019, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited has received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the FDA for Penicillamine capsule for the treatment of Wilson’s disease, heavy metal poisoning, cystinuria and in patients with severe active rheumatoid arthritis who have previously received conventional therapy. The approval of Penicillamine expands company’s generic portfolio in the therapeutic area of poison prevention

In August 2017, The U.S FDA alerts consumers not to use Balguti Kesaria, an ayurvedic medicine due to high levels of lead present in it which can further cause lead poisoning. Balguti Kesaria is used on children and infants for a variety of conditions including rickets, cough and cold. Exposure to lead can cause serious problems in the body and in children, even low levels of lead can cause serious problems. The U.S FDA encouraged the consumers and health professionals not to use this medicine and report any adverse events related to this

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global lead poisoning treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

