Global Islamic Insurance Market 2020: Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2025

This report focuses on the global Islamic Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Islamic Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312433

In 2017, the global Islamic Insurance market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Islamic Insurance Company

JamaPunji

AMAN

Salama

Standard Chartered

Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd

Allianz

Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad

Zurich Malaysia

Takaful Malaysia

Qatar Islamic Insurance Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Family

Government

Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Islamic Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Islamic Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Islamic Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-islamic-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Islamic Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Islamic Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Family

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Islamic Insurance Market Size

2.2 Islamic Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Islamic Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Islamic Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Islamic Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Islamic Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Islamic Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Islamic Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Islamic Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Islamic Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Islamic Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Islamic Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Islamic Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Islamic Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Islamic Insurance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Islamic Insurance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Islamic Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Islamic Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Islamic Insurance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Islamic Insurance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Islamic Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Islamic Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Islamic Insurance Key Players in China

7.3 China Islamic Insurance Market Size by Type

7.4 China Islamic Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Islamic Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Islamic Insurance Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Islamic Insurance Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Islamic Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Islamic Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Islamic Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Islamic Insurance Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Islamic Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Islamic Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Islamic Insurance Key Players in India

10.3 India Islamic Insurance Market Size by Type

10.4 India Islamic Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Islamic Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Islamic Insurance Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Islamic Insurance Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Islamic Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Islamic Insurance Company

12.1.1 Islamic Insurance Company Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Islamic Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Islamic Insurance Company Revenue in Islamic Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Islamic Insurance Company Recent Development

12.2 JamaPunji

12.2.1 JamaPunji Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Islamic Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 JamaPunji Revenue in Islamic Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 JamaPunji Recent Development

12.3 AMAN

12.3.1 AMAN Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Islamic Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 AMAN Revenue in Islamic Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 AMAN Recent Development

12.4 Salama

12.4.1 Salama Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Islamic Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Salama Revenue in Islamic Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Salama Recent Development

12.5 Standard Chartered

12.5.1 Standard Chartered Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Islamic Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 Standard Chartered Revenue in Islamic Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Standard Chartered Recent Development

12.6 Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd

12.6.1 Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Islamic Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd Revenue in Islamic Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd Recent Development

12.7 Allianz

12.7.1 Allianz Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Islamic Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Allianz Revenue in Islamic Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Allianz Recent Development

12.8 Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad

12.8.1 Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Islamic Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad Revenue in Islamic Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad Recent Development

12.9 Zurich Malaysia

12.9.1 Zurich Malaysia Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Islamic Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Zurich Malaysia Revenue in Islamic Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Zurich Malaysia Recent Development

12.10 Takaful Malaysia

12.10.1 Takaful Malaysia Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Islamic Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Takaful Malaysia Revenue in Islamic Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Takaful Malaysia Recent Development

12.11 Qatar Islamic Insurance Company

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2312433

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155