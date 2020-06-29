Global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Industry 2020: Size, Production, Consumption, Demand, Trends and 2025 Forecasts Analysis

In 2017, the global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aloys F. Dornbracht

Billi

LIXIL Group (GROHE)

Masco (Newport Brass)

WESTBRASS

Freshwatersystem

Ferguson

Franke

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Filtered Water Faucets

Faucet Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Filtered Water Faucets

1.4.3 Faucet Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size

2.2 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Key Players in China

7.3 China Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Type

7.4 China Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Key Players in India

10.3 India Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Type

10.4 India Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Aloys F. Dornbracht

12.1.1 Aloys F. Dornbracht Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Aloys F. Dornbracht Revenue in Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Aloys F. Dornbracht Recent Development

12.2 Billi

12.2.1 Billi Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Billi Revenue in Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Billi Recent Development

12.3 LIXIL Group (GROHE)

12.3.1 LIXIL Group (GROHE) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Introduction

12.3.4 LIXIL Group (GROHE) Revenue in Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 LIXIL Group (GROHE) Recent Development

12.4 Masco (Newport Brass)

12.4.1 Masco (Newport Brass) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Introduction

12.4.4 Masco (Newport Brass) Revenue in Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Masco (Newport Brass) Recent Development

12.5 WESTBRASS

12.5.1 WESTBRASS Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Introduction

12.5.4 WESTBRASS Revenue in Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 WESTBRASS Recent Development

12.8 Ferguson

12.8.1 Ferguson Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Introduction

12.8.4 Ferguson Revenue in Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Ferguson Recent Development

12.9 Franke

12.9.1 Franke Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Introduction

12.9.4 Franke Revenue in Filtered Water Faucets and Faucet Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Franke Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

