Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market 2020: Size, Share, Application, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies Analysis and Forecasts To 2025

In 2017, the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries)
Gunnebo Gateway
Hangzhou Century
Nedap
Tyco Retail Solutions
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware Devices
Software System
Market segment by Application, split into
Food
Clothes
Cosmetics
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware Devices
1.4.3 Software System
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Food
1.5.3 Clothes
1.5.4 Cosmetics
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size
2.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Key Players in China
7.3 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Type
7.4 China Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Key Players in India
10.3 India Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Type
10.4 India Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries)
12.1.1 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries) Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Checkpoint Systems (Division of CCL Industries) Recent Development
12.2 Gunnebo Gateway
12.2.1 Gunnebo Gateway Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Gunnebo Gateway Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Gunnebo Gateway Recent Development
12.3 Hangzhou Century
12.3.1 Hangzhou Century Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Hangzhou Century Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Hangzhou Century Recent Development
12.4 Nedap
12.4.1 Nedap Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Nedap Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Nedap Recent Development
12.5 Tyco Retail Solutions
12.5.1 Tyco Retail Solutions Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Tyco Retail Solutions Revenue in Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Tyco Retail Solutions Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
