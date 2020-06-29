Global Compostable Plastic Packaging Market on a Steady Growth Trail; FMI Provides Projections in Light of COVID-19 Pandemic in its New Revised Report

In the years to come, sustainable packaging may no longer be viewed as an oxymoron. Packaging companies are embracing “green” techniques in manufacturing processes, accepting sustainability as a part of solution, rather than a problem. Apart from government initiatives and stringy industrial regulations, customers are also putting pressure on packaging companies to reduce content of non-biodegradable materials in their packaging products – a measure commonly known as down gauging. Urbanization can play a pivotal role in instrumenting the growth in adoption of sustainable packaging practices. Rising concentration of customer base in urban cities is propelling the awareness towards green packaging. Leading brands in the packaging sector are making more environmental choices, and are understanding that consumers’ inclination towards sustainability can render cost-savings to manufacturers and deliver tangible profits.

As the global plastic production increases at a rapid pace, packaging companies realize the need for new, smarter materials that will not swamp our oceans and stuff-up our landfills. Materials with wider range of properties are being tested for their flexibility across multiple packaging applications. Short, one-use life cycle of plastic as packaging material, is also observed to drive the demand for sustainable alternatives. Packaging for food & beverage products is witnessing an uptick in adoption of edible films & wraps made from organic starch. Some players in the sector have pioneered the use of agar as packaging alternative to bubble wrap or foam materials. Biopolymers are also making foray into packaging as alternatives to unrecyclable plastic materials.

When supply is constrained in the face of high demand, key feedstock suppliers in the packaging sector, who are often large global producers, may pass on increased commodity costs to packaging manufacturers. Packaging companies, observed as “converters” in the materials industry, are currently in a potentially vulnerable position in the value chain since they engage in converting these raw materials into value-added packaging products. It is important for packaging businesses to regulate the stability of their input raw material costs. Due to undulating feedstock costs & fluctuating raw material prices, many packagers transfer the raw material price inflation to customers, as much as possible. In terms of procurement, several players in the packaging sector tend to balance the security of raw material supply contracts with their needs assessment.

Get Full Access to the Report

@https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/compostable-plastic-packaging-market

Market Taxonomy

Material Type

PBAT

PBS

PLA

PHA

Starch Blends

Others

Application

Bags

Pouches

Boxes

Bottles

Cups

Trays

Plates & bowls

Others

End-user Industry

Food service

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare

Healthcare

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

MEA

APEJ

Japan

To know more about this market, request a sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-5895

Research Methodology

FMI utilizes robust methodology and approach to arrive at market size and related projections. The research methodology for this report is based on 3 dimensional model. We conduct about 45-60 min duration detailed interviews with product manufacturers; apart from this we also collect market feedback from industry experts. To validate this data, we interact with senior panel members having more than 10 years of experience in relevant field. The panel members help in validating the findings and fill the gaps if any. In addition, we leverage on our existing pool of information, paid database and other valid information sources available in public domain. Usually industry interactions extend to more than 50+ interviews from market participants across the value chain.

Data Validation

In this phase, FMI validates the data using macro and micro economic factors. For instance, growth in electricity consumption, industry value added, other industry factors, economic performance, growth of top players and sector performance is closely studied to arrive at precise estimates and refine anomalies if any.

Target Audience

Production Companies

Suppliers

Channel Partners

Marketing Authorities

Subject Matter Experts

Research Institutions

Financial Institutions

Market Consultants

Government Authorities

Reasons to choose Future Market Insights:

Future Market Insights is equipped with highly-experienced professionals that perform a comprehensive primary and secondary research to provide minute details regarding the market. We publish myriads of reports for global clients irrespective of the time zone. Our reports are a result of digitally-driven market solutions that provide unique and actionable insights to the clients.

We offer tailor-made solutions to fit your requirements, request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/REP-GB-5895

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: [email protected]

Press Office: [email protected]

Blog: http://packagingworldnews.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com