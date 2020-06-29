Global Biobanking Services Market 2020: Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players Analysis and Forecasts 2025

In 2017, the global Biobanking Services market size was 16500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 23600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Biobanking Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biobanking Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Biobanking is a procedure to collect and preserve biological materials that can be further used for diagnosis, biodiversity studies, and research.

Global biobanking market was valued at $16.5 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $23.6 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The key players covered in this study

Qiagen N.V. (Germany)

Hamilton Company (U.S.)

Brooks Automation (U.S.)

TTP Labtech Ltd (U.K.)

VWR Corporation (U.S.)

Promega Corporation (U.S.)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blood Products

Human Tissues

Cell Lines

Nucleic Acids

Market segment by Application, split into

Regenerative Medicine

Life Science

Clinical Research

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biobanking Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biobanking Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biobanking Services are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

