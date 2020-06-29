Global Allergic Rhinitis Market Trends, Industry Growth, Top Company Profiles, Table of Contents Forecast to 2026|Cigna; Himalaya Wellness; Janssen Global Services, LLC; FAES Farma SA; Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc

Global allergic rhinitis market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.54 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations in product development and offerings which have resulted in marketing of drugs which not only treat the symptoms but rather the cause itself.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global allergic rhinitis market are Merck KGaA; GSK group of companies; Sanofi; Cigna; Himalaya Wellness; Janssen Global Services, LLC; FAES Farma SA; Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc.; Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; Olainfarm; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Covis Pharma; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Sandoz International GmbH; ALK and Meda among others.

Segmentation: Global Allergic Rhinitis Market

By Type

(Seasonal, Perennial, Occupational Rhinitis),

Treatment

(Immunotherapy, Antihistamines, Decongestants, Vertebral Fusion, Corticosteroids, Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Parenteral, Intranasal),

Form

(Solid, Liquid),

Test

(Skin Test, IgE RAST Test, Complete Blood Count),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for easy to administer drugs and methods is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing levels of strategies and collaborative practices undertaken by various manufacturers to focus on better delivery of treatment is also expected to augment growth of the market

Availability of highly-efficient workforce and resources for the efficient development and commercialization of products is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of the diseases caused by a rise in the population consuming tobacco

Market Restraints

High levels of presence in competition from generic drugs for the disease as major patents are on the verge of expiration is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Availability and increased adoption of alternative treatment modes is also expected to restrict the growth of the market



