2026 Data Center Generator Market 2020 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts

Data centers are perhaps the most essential key to the information infrastructure of the country. Whether it is for a mobile app developer, or a nationwide communications company; data centers are used by a wide array of businesses to hold their information secure in an often-frantic technological world.

Owing to the rising number of data centers across the globe, the adoption rate of power management products has increased significantly. The growing demand for colocation facilities, especially among SMEs, is driving the demand for data centers and subsequently for diesel generators to manage power outage in data centers. In addition, to counter power outages and fluctuations in the power distribution of data centers, several enterprises have started installing generators, which will lead to the strong growth of this market over the next few years.

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Data Center Generator market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Data Center Generator industry.

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Caterpillar, Cummins,

Euro-Diesel

Generac Power System

Hitec Power Protection

KOHLER (SDMO)

Rolls Royce Power Systems AG (MTU On Site Energy)

Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

Aggreko

Atlas Copco

DEUTZ

Hitzinger

Inmesol

Innio

KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

Mitsubishi, and more.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Data Center Generator is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Data Center Generator Market is segmented into By Generator Capacity, 1MW – 2MW, >2MW.

By Tier Standards, Tier I & II, Tier III, Tier IV and other

Based on Application, the Data Center Generator Market is segmented into Diesel Generators, DRUPS Systems and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Data Center Generator in each regional segment mentioned above.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Data Center Generator Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Data Center Generator Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Center Generator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 1MW – 2MW

1.4.3 >2MW

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Center Generator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Diesel Generators

1.5.3 DRUPS Systems

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Data Center Generator Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Data Center Generator Industry

1.6.1.1 Data Center Generator Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Data Center Generator Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Data Center Generator Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

…

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Caterpillar

8.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

8.1.2 Caterpillar Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Caterpillar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Caterpillar Product Description

8.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

8.2 Cummins

8.2.1 Cummins Corporation Information

8.2.2 Cummins Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Cummins Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Cummins Product Description

8.2.5 Cummins Recent Development

8.3 Euro-Diesel

8.3.1 Euro-Diesel Corporation Information

8.3.2 Euro-Diesel Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Euro-Diesel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Euro-Diesel Product Description

8.3.5 Euro-Diesel Recent Development

8.4 Generac Power System

8.4.1 Generac Power System Corporation Information

8.4.2 Generac Power System Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Generac Power System Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Generac Power System Product Description

8.4.5 Generac Power System Recent Development

8.5 Hitec Power Protection

8.5.1 Hitec Power Protection Corporation Information

8.5.2 Hitec Power Protection Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Hitec Power Protection Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Hitec Power Protection Product Description

8.5.5 Hitec Power Protection Recent Development

and more

