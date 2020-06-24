Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Research Report, Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Global Region 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4571379

The key players covered in this study

AECOM

Aquatech International LLC

WS Atkins plc

Black & Veatch Holding Co.

CH2M HILL Inc.

Dow Water & Process Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies

Ecolab Inc.

GE Water & Process Technologies

IDE Technologies

ITT Corporation

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Louis Berger

Mott Macdonald

Organo Corp.

Ovivo Water Ltd.

Paques

Remondis

Schlumberger Ltd.

Suez Environnement S.A.

Tetra Tech Inc.

Veolia Water Technologies

Doosan Hydro Technology

Solenis

Xylem Inc.

Severn Tren

DuBois Chemicals Inc.

Siemens AG

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4571379

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oil/water Separation

Suspended Solids Removal

Dissolved Solids Removal

Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

Disinfection/Oxidation

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

Food & Beverage Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Healthcare Industry

Other Industries

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Oil/water Separation

1.4.3 Suspended Solids Removal

1.4.4 Dissolved Solids Removal

1.4.5 Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery

1.4.6 Disinfection/Oxidation

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Municipal Water & Wastewater Treatment

1.5.3 Food & Beverage Industry

1.5.4 Pulp & Paper Industry

1.5.5 Healthcare Industry

1.5.6 Other Industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Water & Wastewater Treatment Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

<br< br=””>

Continued….

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155</br<>