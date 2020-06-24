Ventilator Market Size, Share, Scope and Comprehensive Analysis | P&S Intelligence

The growth of the market is attributed to the rising incidence of preterm births, healthcare expenditure, prevalence of smoking and respiratory diseases, and geriatric population, along with rapid urbanization, increasing pollution level, and changing lifestyle. A ventilator, a machine that assists in breathing, is used primarily in hospitals for the treatment of sleep apnea, hypoxemia, acute lung injury, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Based on product type, the ventilator market is categorized into portable and intensive care ventilators. The intensive care ventilator category held the larger share of the market during the historical period (2012–2015). The category is further predicted to hold a market share of 56.0% by 2022 due to the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and rising number of hospitals. Portable ventilators are projected to experience the faster growth during the forecast period due to their increasing adoption in homecare settings and ambulances and the rising demand for compatible technologies.

The increasing adoption of non-invasive ventilators is one of the major trends in the ventilator market. As a non-invasive ventilator is administered for the management of patients with chronic and acute respiratory failure without using an invasive airway, its adoption is increasing. These ventilators also reverse the mechanical and physiological derangements associated with respiratory failure. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of COPD is also increasing the adoption of non-invasive ventilators.

