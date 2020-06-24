US Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2025

The study on the “Heavy Duty Trucks Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Heavy Duty Trucks market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The latest report pertaining to ‘Heavy Duty Trucks Market‘ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Heavy-duty (HD) trucks come under heavy-duty commercial vehicles and are used for cargo transportation, logistics operations, construction, mining, and agricultural fields for various functions. HD trucks include dump trucks, tractor-trailers, tank trucks, and haul trucks. Heavy-duty (HD) trucks come under HCVs and are used for cargo transportation, logistics operations, in construction, mining, and agricultural fields for various functions. HD trucks include dump trucks, tractor-trailers, tank trucks, and haul trucks. The cost range of a HD truck in the low-cost market is $24,000- 49,000, in the medium-cost market is $50,000- 71,000, and in a premium market, the cost is above $71,000.

With the increasing demand, numerous countries are investing in overseas mining operations in the region. The growing population, rapid urbanization, and widespread infrastructure development in the deveoped and developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and African countries has also increased the need for miningactivities due to the increase in the consumption of metals and minerals such as iron, copper, limestone, and shale gas. To cater to this growing demand, governments across the world are also increasingly investing in the mining industry. This will significantly benefit the growth of the heavy-duty trucks market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for alternative fuel heavy duty trucks is one of the latest trends contributing to the growth of this market in the forthcoming years. The rising concerns about vehicle emissions and environmental pollutions have initiated many major countries to introduce emission regulations especially for the commercial vehicles. These regulations compel manufacturers to find alternative fuel solutions for the trucks that are environment-friendly or provide assistance in reducing emissions. This will in turn, has led to the introduction of biofuel, electric, and hybrid heavy duty trucks.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Heavy Duty Trucks.

This report studies the global market size of Heavy Duty Trucks, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Heavy Duty Trucks production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Daimler Trucks

MAN

PACCAR

Scania

Volvo Trucks

Ashok Leyland

FAW Group Corporation

ISUZU MOTORS

Iveco

Mack Trucks

Tata Motors

Market Segment by Product Type

Class 5

Class 6

Class 7

Class 8

Market Segment by Application

Agriculture

Logistics

Construction

Mining

Heavy Duty Trucks market report consists of the world’s crucial region market share, size (volume), trends including the product profit, price, value, production, capacity, capability utilization, supply, and demand. Besides, market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level have been provided. The geographic areas covered in this report: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

This research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges. Top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to validate the global market size market and estimate the market size for manufacturers, regions segments, product segments and applications (end users). All possible factors that influence the markets included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data. The market size for top-level markets and sub-segments is normalized, and the effect of inflation, economic downturns, and regulatory & policy changes or other factors are not accounted for in the market forecast. This data is combined and added with detailed inputs and analysis from BrandEssenceResearch and presented in this report.

After complete market engineering with calculations for market statistics; market size estimations; market forecasting; market breakdown; and data triangulation, extensive primary research was conducted to gather information and verify and validate the critical numbers arrived at. In the complete market engineering process, both top-down and bottom-up approaches were extensively used, along with several data triangulation methods, to perform market estimation and market forecasting for the overall market segments and sub segments listed in this report. Extensive qualitative and further quantitative analysis is also done from all the numbers arrived at in the complete market engineering process to list key information throughout the report.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Heavy Duty Trucks status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Heavy Duty Trucks manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heavy Duty Trucks are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Heavy Duty Trucks Market Size

2.2 Heavy Duty Trucks Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Heavy Duty Trucks Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Heavy Duty Trucks Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Heavy Duty Trucks Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Heavy Duty Trucks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Heavy Duty Trucks Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Heavy Duty Trucks Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Heavy Duty Trucks Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

