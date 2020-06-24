U.S. Beauty Devices Market Competitive Landscape, Insights by Geography, and Growth Opportunity | P&S Intelligence

The expenditure on personal care products in the U.S. has been rising significantly since the past few years. For example, the U.S. personal care products market generated a revenue of $134.26 billion in 2016, and it is further projected to advance at a 4.58% CAGR during the time period 2018–2025. This growth is ascribed to the rising geriatric population in the country, which accounted for 15.2% of the total population in 2016, and higher spending tendencies of the country’s millennial group. It has been observed that the younger generation spends a high amount on products such as color cosmetics and skincare products.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at:

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/us-beauty-devices-market/report-sample

Furthermore, due to the rapid penetration of internet first and then social media platforms, the consciousness toward physical appearance has been rising among people . In order to feel more confident, people are increasingly investing in personal care products. In addition to this, the social media platforms have opened up opportunities for the retail and e-commerce companies dealing with beauty services and products. It is due to these reasons that the demand for beauty devices in the country has been rising as well.

Beauty devices are widely used in spas, salons, and homes in the U.S. Amongst these, the salons recorded the highest usage of beauty devices in the U.S. in 2017. This is mainly attributed to the plethora of personal grooming and skin and hair treatment services provided in the salons all over the U.S. such as facial and scalp treatments, massage, wig cleaning and styling, hair weaving and replacement, make-up analysis and application, and pedicures and manicures. In the U.S., a majority of the salons offer several kinds of services for both men and women.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook