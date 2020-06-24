Stromal Vascular Fraction Market: Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 to 2029

New York City, United States — PERSISTENCE MARKET RESEARCH has declared the dispatch of Stromal Vascular Fraction Market report, an exhaustive report specifying the most recent value patterns and essential drivers rendering a positive effect on the business scene. Further, the report is comprehensive of the serious territory of this vertical notwithstanding the piece of the overall industry investigation and the commitment of the unmistakable contenders toward the general business.

Stromal vascular fraction is gaining significant importance in various fields, including internal medicine, orthopaedics, plastic and general surgery, and wound healing.

Ease of harvest, abundant availability, and stable phenotype are some factors increasing the demand for stromal vascular fraction. Also, stromal vascular fraction secretes several soluble factors with anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory, and analgesic effects, which leads to an alternative treatment option for various diseases, significantly benefitting the growth of the stromal vascular fraction market during the forecast period.

Delivery of stromal vascular fraction by intra-articular injection has advantages over surgical implantation, such as less invasiveness, better patient compliance, and lower cost.

The global stromal vascular fraction market was valued at US$ 76 Mn in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Takeaways of Stromal Vascular Fraction Market Study

SVF isolation products have emerged as the largest segment by product, representing 80% of revenue share in the stromal vascular fraction market.

The soft tissue segment, under application, contributes a significant market share in the stromal vascular fraction market, owing to the capability to secrete paracrine factors that help in initiating tissue repair and accelerate wound closure.

Rising awareness about stem cell therapy for various treatments, increasing volume of cosmetic surgeries performed, and surging demand for aesthetic and reconstructive therapies have contributed to the dominance of North America in the global stromal vascular fraction market.

The hospitals segment, under end user, is projected to account for half of the share of the stromal vascular fraction market during the forecast period, as hospitals are highly preferred for the entire process, starting from lipoaspiration, SVF isolation & processing, and finally injecting them at the desired site.

“Stromal vascular fraction has emerged as an efficient alternative in the field of regenerative medication. However, better-structured and significant clinical investigations need to be carried out to demonstrate and define the therapeutic potential of stromal vascular fraction,” says a PMR analyst.

Stromal Vascular Fraction Manufacturers Focusing on Innovative Methods to Optimize Tissue Recovery

Consistent up-gradation and innovation in methods to recover adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells (ATD-MSCs) for autologous use in regenerative medication applications are expected to offer significant opportunities for the stromal vascular fraction market.

For instance, LipoCell from Tissyou, is furnished with a semipermeable film that separates fat tissues from squander components with the assistance of continuous irrigation. The dialysis of the tissue limits the pressure and trauma to the cell and extracellular matrix, evacuating the blood and oil deposits, which are pro-inflammatory.

