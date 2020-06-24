Portable Ultrasound Device Market Outlook and Competitive Analysis Research Report by 2022

Owing to the surging geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and soaring healthcare expenditure in several countries, the demand for portable ultrasound devices is expected to increase in the coming years. Since the last few years, there has been a massive rise in healthcare spending by the governments of various countries, especially developing nations, such as India and China, and this has resulted in the development of modern medical devices. Therefore, the improving healthcare infrastructure in numerous countries is boosting the adoption of portable ultrasound devices across the world.

Globally, Europe is expected to record huge growth in the adoption of portable ultrasound devices in the coming years. This is mainly attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and soaring geriatric population in this region. In addition to this, the improving healthcare infrastructure in regional countries, on account of the mushrooming investments being made by both private and public firms and numerous government initiatives and incentives, is further pushing the development and adoption of portable ultrasound devices in the region.

In the same vein, North America too is observing a huge rise in the demand for these medical devices. This is primarily ascribed to the surging aging population, rising healthcare costs, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is also predicted to register tremendous growth in the adoption of portable ultrasound devices in the coming years, mainly due to the increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases and rising geriatric population in the region. The huge population pool and enhancing healthcare infrastructure are the other major factors fueling the growth of the portable ultrasound device market in APAC.