Lewis Raymond Taylor Transformed Into His Best Self and Now Helps Other

Lewis Raymond Taylor is a huge travel

Entrepreneur living in Bali and exuding his best self to the world. As an influencer, he’s constantly sought out for guidance. He’s become an outlier in his industry and thousands flocked to his program, to see how they can enhance themselves and help others as well.

At a young age, Lewis started having tons of issues thrown his way. From being abused to being arrested and so on. The journey was quite difficult for him. Through the power of coaching and personal development, Lewis sought out to fix himself and fix himself he did. It was a hard fought battle but not only did he get clean but he healed himself from mental illness & became a rockstar entrepreneur.

Lewis would go on to build The Coaching Masters which helps others become coaches and fix themselves, as well. It was a process for him to get to this though. When he was going through his own struggles, he thought it would never end. He was sure it was a lifelong journey of issues. Yet, a 12 step program, counseling and the like transformed his very being into a leader of himself and others. He came out of it all with an idea that if he can do that for himself, he can also do that for others. Today, his idea is a reality’s and he’s living it in full color.

The Coaching Masters have changed the way coaching is done. He built it based on his own experiences in life. He used to be down on his luck and think bad thoughts. Now, as he teaches his group, bad thoughts are not an option. We have to stay positive through thick and thin and just by doing that, he made it out.

Lewis is a testament for the underdog. You don’t need to know a pretty back ground to create a beautiful future. Thousands in his program and learning just taht first hand and they have the results to back it. The beautiful thing about Lewis’s journey is that it’s so true that reality changes when you change.