Impact of the Coronavirus on the Urology Surgical Instrument Market Growth, Trends and Competitive Landscape | P&S Intelligence

The prevalence of urinary tract infections (UTI) is growing rapidly, primarily in women. UTIs are among the most frequent clinical bacterial infections in women and account for about 25% of all infections. Approximately 50–60% of women develop UTIs in their lifetime. The infection is caused by Escherichia coli in most patients. Usually, the urinary tract is sterile, however, bacteria may rise from the perianal region and can led to UTI. Pathogens in the bladder can cause irritative symptoms such as urinary urgency and frequency or can be silent. In cases where the bacteria enter the blood stream, they could cause severe complications, including chock, septicemia, and rarely death .

Attributed to this, the demand for urology surgical instruments in hospitals and other medical facilities is increasing as well. As per a P&S Intelligence report, in 2017, the global urology surgical instrument market reached a value of $8.3 billion and is expected to generate a revenue of $13.7 billion by 2023, advancing at an 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023). Different product types which are included under urology surgical instruments are urology endoscopes, consumables and accessories, peripheral instrument, and endovision system.

When geographic scenario is taken into consideration, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to emerge as the fastest growing urology surgical instrument market in the years to come, which is particularly ascribed to the rising awareness regarding urological disorders, expanding healthcare industry, and leading medical tourism destinations in the region. Moreover, the demand for these instruments in the emerging economies, such as India, Indonesia, and Philippines, is growing due to the rise in their gross domestic product.

In conclusion, the requirement for urology surgical instruments is rising all across the globe because of the growing prevalence of UTIs and CKD.

