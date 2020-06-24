Global Automotive Blockchain Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Premium market insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Automotive Blockchain market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Scope of the Report

Automotive blockchain can be considered as a continuously expanding list of records (also called as blocks), which are linked together using cryptography. They are used to record and stores data for further processes related to automobile. This includes various processes such as smart contracts, IoT along with other processes involved in car sales, service, warranty claim processing, and other related processes. The automotive related data stored in a blockchain is authentic and cannot be hampered by the users of the system thus providing safer and securer data to its customers.

Moreover, it helps the buyer and seller to avoid middlemen or third parties to involve in transactions or other processes. Automotive blockchain includes applications and solutions that are helpful for better functioning of the system. This includes a middleware acting as a bridge between the application and database for storing and retrieval of data. Various players operating across the globe have made innovations and developments in the field of automotive blockchain thereby offering variety of services to the vehicle users.

Top Key Players:

The key players analyzed in the report include Accenture, Carvertical, CarBlock, Helbiz, HCL Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, NXM Labs, Tech Mahindra, and Xain.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive blockchain market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Financing

– Mobility Solutions

– Smart Contracts

– Supply Chain

By Provider

– Application & Solution

– Middleware

– Infrastructure & Protocol

By Mobility

– Personal Mobility

– Shared Mobility

– Commercial Mobility

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

