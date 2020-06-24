China Whole Grain Foods Market 2020 – Industry Opportunities, Challenges, Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 2025

The study on the “Chelating Agent Market” by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Chelating Agent market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Chelating Agent Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The Chelating Agent Market research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends. In addition, the report offers a thorough abstract on the statistics, market estimates and revenue forecasts, which further highlights its position in the industry, in tandem with the growth strategies adopted by leading industry players.

Aminopolycarboxylate is used in household and industrial cleaning applications for removal of hard water scale, metal oxides and salts from fabrics to improve shelf life of end products and process efficiency and to reduce maintenance cost. Aminopolycarboxylates include chemicals such as EDTA, NTA, DTPA, and PDTA, among others and are the most widely used categories of chelating agents.

Pulp & paper is the largest end-use industry for chelating agents, which accounted for the highest market share, in terms of value, in 2015. Chelating agents play a major role in the pulp processing and paper production processes. They offer benefits such as enhanced effectiveness of hydrogen peroxide and hydrosulfite bleaches, lower bleaching costs, control and removal of scales, and reduction in costly downtime.

In 2019, the market size of Chelating Agent is 5330 million US$ and it will reach 7300 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chelating Agent. This report studies the global market size of Chelating Agent, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Chelating Agent production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

AkzoNobel

Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

Archer Daniel Midland

Kemira

Cargill Incorporated

Lanxess

Tate & Lyle

Market Segment by Product Type

Aminopolycarboxylate

Phosphates & Phosphonates

Market Segment by Application

Pulp & Paper

Water treatment

Cleaning

Agrochemicals

Personal care

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Chelating Agent are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Chelating Agent market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Chelating Agent market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Chelating Agent market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attains their business goals.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Chelating Agent status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Chelating Agent manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chelating Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chelating Agent Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Chelating Agent Market Size

2.2 Chelating Agent Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Chelating Agent Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Chelating Agent Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Chelating Agent Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Chelating Agent Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Chelating Agent Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Chelating Agent Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Chelating Agent Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Chelating Agent Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Chelating Agent Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

