China Handling and Lifting Equipment Market: 2020 Opportunities, Key Players, Competitive and Regional Analysis by Forecast 2025

The study on the "Hydraulic Steering System Market" by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical.

In 2018, the Global Hydraulic Steering System Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The Hydraulic Steering System Market research report provides a succinct analysis on the recent market trends.

In automobiles, power steering is a device that helps drivers steer by augmenting steering effort of the steering wheel. Hydraulic or electric actuators add controlled energy to the steering mechanism, so the driver can provide less effort to turn the steered wheels when driving at typical speeds, and reduce considerably the physical effort necessary to turn the wheels when a vehicle is stopped or moving slowly. Power steering can also be engineered to provide some artificial feedback of forces acting on the steered wheels.

The increased penetration of hydraulic power steering in commercial vehicles is one of the primary drivers for market growth. The conventional hydraulic power steering is largely used in heavy commercial vehicles. Most of the commercial vehicles utilize the hydraulic or the EHS system since the electric power steering (EPS) system has not exceeded the 15 kN barriers. Normally, the power required to steer a truck is more than a car, and there is a huge difference in the front axle load in trucks and cars. A standard car can carry up to 750 Kg, but heavy trucks can take up to 7,500 Kg. Therefore, hydraulic steering is the most common front axle steering for heavy commercial vehicles.

APAC accounted for the major shares of the hydraulic steering system market during 2016 and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period in the automotive steering system market. The utilization of the hydraulic steering system in full-size SUVs, LCVs, and M&HCVs and the high penetration in countries such as China, India, and Japan will drive the market’s growth in the region. Moreover, the rising adoption of electrohydraulic power steering (EHPS) in commercial vehicles and the development of similar system, will also contribute to the growth of the market in APAC.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Hydraulic Steering System. This report studies the global market size of Hydraulic Steering System, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Hydraulic Steering System production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

ZF Friedrichshafen

GKN

Nexteer Automotive

ThyssenKrupp

Market Segment by Product Type

Hydraulic Helm Pump

Hydraulic Cylinder

Rigid or Flexible Hoses

Others

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hydraulic Steering System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Hydraulic Steering System market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Hydraulic Steering System market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Hydraulic Steering System market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attains their business goals.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Hydraulic Steering System status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Hydraulic Steering System manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hydraulic Steering System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Topical Products

1.4.3 Botulinum

1.4.4 Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Chemical Peels

1.4.6 Microabrasion Equipment

1.4.7 Laser Surfacing Treatments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hydraulic Steering System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hydraulic Steering System Market Size

2.2 Hydraulic Steering System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hydraulic Steering System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Hydraulic Steering System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hydraulic Steering System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hydraulic Steering System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Hydraulic Steering System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Hydraulic Steering System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Hydraulic Steering System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hydraulic Steering System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hydraulic Steering System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

