China Green Cement Market 2020 Worldwide Industry Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Opportunity And Competitive Landscape Forecast to 2025

The study on the "Handling and Lifting Equipment Market" by Brand Essence Market Research is a compilation of systematic details in terms of market valuation, market size, revenue estimation, and geographical spectrum of the business vertical. The study also offers a precise analysis of the key challenges and growth prospects awaiting key players of the Handling and Lifting Equipment market, including a concise summary of their corporate strategies and competitive setting.

In 2018, the Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Handling and Lifting Equipment Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Handling and Lifting Equipment market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Currently, cranes and lifting frames account for 18.1% of the global demand while the remaining market share is divided between work trucks (17.9%), continuous-action goods conveyors and elevators (10.7%), lifts and skip hoists (6.7%), capstans and winches (4.3%), hoists and jacks (4.3%), escalators and moving walkways (1.8%), pneumatic conveyors and elevators (1.1%), pulley tackle and hoists (0.8%), ski-lifts, chair-lifts and teleferiques (0.3%), other handling and lifting equipment (12.0%) and parts of handling and lifting equipment (21.9%).

The demand for handling and lifting equipment is on the rise due to rapid infrastructure development and increasing construction activities across the globe. Since handling and lifting equipment help to move materials between factories and warehouses, its demand among the end users in the manufacturing sector will increase significantly. Moreover, the ability of such equipment to bolster the efficiency of modern production processes will also lead to its increased adoption in sectors where the production processes are automated.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Handling and Lifting Equipment. This report studies the global market size of Handling and Lifting Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Handling and Lifting Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Komatsu

Konecranes

Liebherr

American Crane and Equipment

Cargotec

Escorts Construction Equipment

Haulotte (Pinguely-Haulotte)

Manitex International

Manitowoc Cranes

Sany Group

Shandong Dahan Construction Machinery

Tadano

Market Segment by Product Type

Cranes

Forklifts

Conveyor Belt

Hoists

Market Segment by Application

Dam Building

Bridge Building

Shipyards

Power Plants

High Rise Buildings

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Handling and Lifting Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Handling and Lifting Equipment market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Handling and Lifting Equipment market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Handling and Lifting Equipment market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attains their business goals.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Handling and Lifting Equipment status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Handling and Lifting Equipment manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Size

2.2 Handling and Lifting Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Handling and Lifting Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Handling and Lifting Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Handling and Lifting Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Handling and Lifting Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

