China Drying & Storage Cabinet For Endoscopes Market 2020 by Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation 2025

An electric toothbrush is a toothbrush that makes rapid automatic bristle motions, either back-and-forth oscillation or rotation-oscillation (where the brush head alternates clockwise and counterclockwise rotation), in order to clean teeth. Motions at sonic speeds or below are made by a motor. In the case of ultrasonic toothbrushes, ultrasonic motions are produced by a piezoelectric crystal. A modern electric toothbrush is usually powered by a rechargeable battery charged through inductive charging when the brush sits in the charging base between uses.

First of all, with the growing preference of innovative oral care products, vendors in the electric toothbrush market are focusing on introducing the smart electric toothbrushes with value-added features. Second,Increase in awareness about oral hygiene and people living standard have been key driver for the electric toothbrush market. However, high cost of these toothbrushes in comparison to manual ones is to hamper the market growth over the forecast period. The region of North America and Europe have high market demand for electrical toothbrush due to having awareness regarding use of it. It is expected that developed markets led by Italy, Germany and the UK will continue driving growth of electric toothbrushes.

In 2019, the market size of Electronic Toothbrush is 2400 million US$ and it will reach 4090 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Electronic Toothbrush.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Koninklijke Philips

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Panasonic Corporation

Water Pik

Conair Corporation

Mouth Watchers

Omron Healthcare

Market Segment by Product Type

Vibration Motion

Rotation-Oscillation Motion

Market Segment by Application

Kids

Adults

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Electronic Toothbrush are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Toothbrush Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Topical Products

1.4.3 Botulinum

1.4.4 Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Chemical Peels

1.4.6 Microabrasion Equipment

1.4.7 Laser Surfacing Treatments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Toothbrush Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Electronic Toothbrush Market Size

2.2 Electronic Toothbrush Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electronic Toothbrush Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Electronic Toothbrush Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Electronic Toothbrush Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Toothbrush Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Toothbrush Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Electronic Toothbrush Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Electronic Toothbrush Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Electronic Toothbrush Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Electronic Toothbrush Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

