Scope of the Report

The global STD testing market was valued at $ 86,548.0 million in 2017 and is estimated to reach $ 133,935.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Sexually transmitted diseases are considered as one of the most critical health challenges globally. Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and herpes simplex virus are some of the highly prevalent sexually transmitted diseases. The STD testing market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade with increasing prevalence of STDs. With high prevalence, coverage of STD diagnosis facilities has also majorly increased in the developed countries. However, in developing regions, STD diagnosis facilities are still inadequate to provide wider coverage to the population with STDs. Inadequate facilities for STD diagnosis are considered to be the major concern in developing regions.

STDs have witnessed substantial growth in their prevalence and incidents in the past decade. With increasing prevalence, respective countries across the world are focusing on implementation of national screening programs to expand the coverage of STD diagnosis. Moreover, reimbursement policies have also been favorable for STD services. These factors are significantly driving the growth of the global STD testing market. On the other hand, limited access to STD diagnosis in developing regions is expected to restrain the market growth.

Std Testing Market Segmentation:

By Disease Type

Chlamydia

Syphilis

Gonorrhea

Herpes Simplex Virus

Human Papilloma Virus

Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Others

By Location of Testing

Laboratory Testing

Point of Care (POC) Testing

