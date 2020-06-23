Predictive Analytics in Banking Market Future Business Trends, Analysis, Demand and Forecast by 2026

Premium market insights delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Predictive Analytics in Banking market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Alteryx, Inc.

– Fair Isaac Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute, Inc.

– Tableau Software, Inc.

– Teradata Corporation

– TIBCO Software, Inc.

Scope of the Report

Predictive analytics comprises predictive model, and data mining using multivariate analyzing techniques such as time series, regression analysis, and decision tree. The technology uses several statistical and analytical techniques for developing predictive models to deliver enhanced solutions by identifying outcome of future events and customer behavior of organizations through historical data & current data. This technique allows banks and financial industry for analyzing customer behavior, customer segmentation, risk assessment and future trend. The banks build a customer experience strategy to make improvements in their email & print communications, financial services and online & mobile banking services. These enhanced improvements in customer experience have been helping organizations to boost profit and increase customer retentions. Moreover, the predictive analytics offers a clear view into customer satisfaction trend, better risk and complaint management, cross sell & up sell opportunities, thus help in increasing operational efficiency of banks.

Key Market Segments

By Component

– Solution

– Service

By Deployment Model

– On-Premise

– Cloud

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– SME’s

By Application

– Fraud Detection & Prevention

– Customer Management

– Sales & Marketing

– Workforce Management

– Others

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

