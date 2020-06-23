Key Research Findings on Data Center Interconnect Market Presented for the Period 2020-2022

The Data Center Interconnect (DCI) is all about networking being used in the IT organizations. The main technique is to establish the network, work together, and to share the resources. The DCI is mostly skilled with networking tools supported by the software. By using Virtual Private Network, the data center can be interconnected. Once it is connected to the network, all the selected IT resources from the data center can be used.

Some of the advantages of DCI are scalability, workload sharing, and connectivity of multiple data in the same organization. DCI is being used in IT infrastructure to succeed in their industry. According to Infoholic Research, the “Worldwide Data Center Interconnect Market” will witness a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The reason for the growth is the tremendous demand from retail, healthcare companies, banks and manufacturing companies which need to securely backup and replicate mission-critical data and applications among multiple locations.

The market is being divided by types – products and services. The products segment holds the majority of the share in 2016 and is expected to gain more market share by 2022. The services industry will reduce as major players have started offering a suite of services at a lower price. The cloud deployment of DCI will be one of the major trends in the market, however, the share of the on-premise DCI will be more than 80% in 2016. It is expected that the market for on-premise will reduce as the demand for the private and hybrid increases among the users.

The CSP and ICP are the major end-users of the DCI and will drive the need for DCI applications in the future. ICP is the major contributor in the North America region, while in others CSP holds the majority of the share. Enterprises are getting more number of players for DCI in the market as there are a lot of mergers and acquisitions happening in the data center market. North America is holding almost 50% of the market share in 2016 and is expected to be leading the market in the forecasted years. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing segment due to increased investment and establishment of many organizations in Tier 1 cities of the developing economies.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Data Center Interconnect” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiative, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

