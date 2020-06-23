How Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Will Dominate In Coming Years? Key Players: Materion Corporation, Sandvik AB, GKN PLC, 3M, Plansee SE, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., CPS Technologies Corporation

This detailed market study covers Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market growth potentials which can assist the stake holders to understand key trends and prospects in Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market identifying the growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources, and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market.

Metal matrix composites (MMC) are light in weight and improves automobile fuel efficiency. Growing consumer concerns regarding increasing oil prices has led to rise in fuel efficient vehicle demand thereby stimulating metal matrix composites demand MMC has greater tensile strength as compared to reinforced metal, aluminium and steel which may influence automotive & turbines combustion engine and brake rotor manufacturing. Honda, Toyota and Ford are using aluminium matrix to improve car functionality and durability.

According to the report, the Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market report highlights market opportunities and competitive scenarios for metal matrix composites on a regional and global basis. Market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the metal matrix composites market. The metal matrix composites market has been segmented by product (aluminum MMC, nickel MMC, refractory MMC, others), end-user (ground transportation, electronics/thermal management, aerospace and other). Historic back-drop for metal matrix composites market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the metal matrix composites market have been identified with potential gravity.

Company profiled in this report:

1. Materion Corporation

2. Sandvik AB

3. GKN PLC

4. 3M

5. Plansee SE

6. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

7. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

8. CPS Technologies Corporation

9. Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH

10. 3A Composites

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

Asia Pacific region is the biggest contributor to the Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market owing to increased demand in the automotive industry, rapid urbanization & increasing disposable incomes. The Asia Pacific accounts major share of the global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market , followed by North America and Europe respectively. The North American and European markets are also poised to show tremendous growth in the Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market due to increasing demand in electronics industry & industrial applications. The Middle East is still an emerging player in the Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market .

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market.

4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications

5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Aluminum MMC

o Nickel MMC

o Refractory MMC

o Others

o Magnesium

o Beryllium

o Titanium

By End-User:

o Ground Transportation

o Electronics/Thermal Management

o Aerospace

o Other

By Region:

o North America

o North America, by Country

? US

? Canada

? Mexico

o North America, by Product

o North America, by End-User

o Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

? Germany

? UK

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? The Netherlands

? Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Product

o Western Europe, by End-User

o Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

? China

? India

? Japan

? South Korea

? Australia

? Indonesia

? Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Product

o Asia Pacific, by End-User

o Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

? Russia

? Turkey

? Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Product

o Eastern Europe, by End-User

o Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? Qatar

? Iran

? Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Product

o Middle East, by End-User

o Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

? South America

? Africa

o Rest of the World, by Product

o Rest of the World, by End-User

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for metal matrix composites market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in metal matrix composites market and evaluate theirmarket shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the metal matrix composites market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of metal matrix composites market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

o Market size estimation of the metal matrix composites market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the metal matrix composites market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

o Product Specific Competitive Analysis

